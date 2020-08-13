Dollar on backfoot as hopes fade for U.S. stimulus deal By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. dollar notes are seen in this image illustration



By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar nursed losses versus the majority of its peers on Thursday amidst fading hopes for a compromise in between Republicans and Democrats over extra financial stimulus.

In Asia, the focus was on the Australian dollar ahead of information that is anticipated to reveal slowing tasks production and increasing joblessness as a revival of the coronavirus rocks the economy.

The greenback was obstructed by a decrease in Treasury yields, however experts state this is most likely just a short-term problem due to the fact that U.S. legislators will ultimately accept more stimulus to support financial healing from the coronavirus.

“The dollar needs positive news on stimulus to rise further, but I’m sure we’ll get there, because these politicians can’t go back to their constituencies empty handed,” stated Masafumi Yamamoto, primary currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“Once this happens, gains in dollar/yen could be a catalyst for dollar gains against other currencies.”

Against the euro (), the dollar traded at $1.1786 following a 0.4% decrease on Wednesday.

The British pound held stable at $1.3034