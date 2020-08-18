Dollar nurses losses as selling pressure builds on several fronts By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A female counts U.S. dollar expenses at her house in Buenos Aires



By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar teetered near turning point lows on Tuesday, after a triple blow of pulling back yields, soft U.S. financial information and a dip in safe-haven need put in broad selling pressure.

Against the euro,, pound, Swiss franc and yuan it is poised to re-test multi month or multi year troughs made previously in the month, though relocations in early morning trade were little as Wednesday’s release of the Federal Reserve minutes looms on the horizon.

The euro () last sat at $1.1874, simply listed below a current two-year high of $1.1916. The Aussie was stable at $0.7213 and near to an 18-month top of 0.$ 7242 hiton Aug 7.

Investors have actually been alleviated by a hold-up in the evaluation of the U.S.-China trade offer today, which has actually left the arrangement standing and enhanced a belief that the trade relationship can hold even in the middle of dispute on several other fronts.

A fresh rally in tech stocks contributed to the favorable state of mind, and together with a pullback in U.S. yields and a weak reading in a U.S. production study has numerous traders staying with their bearish convictions on the dollar.

Net bearish bets on the U.S. dollar grew to their biggest because May 2011 recently …