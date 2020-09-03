Dollar Inches Downwards, Wait Begins for U.S., European Economic Data By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – The dollar was on a downward trend on Thursday morning in Asia, reversing some earlier gains.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.07% to 92.773 by 10:12 PM ET (3:12 GMT).

The dollar saw its first back-to-back daily gains since June earlier in the session over European Central Bank (ECB) worries about the euro’s recent rise. The euro had rallied ever since the European Union in July agreed on a rescue package for its members to fight the impact of COVID-19, but a retreating euro saw investors trim bets against the dollar.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday the euro-dollar rate “does matter” for monetary policy, thereby suggesting the ECB action on the rate could be forthcoming.

Some investors disagreed, with National Australia Bank (OTC:) head of FX strategy Ray Attrill telling Reuters that “Lane’s comments were the excuse for some traders to take profits on long euro positions” that are beginning to look stretched.

And the move downwards justified some investors’ conviction that the dollar’s upward trend would not last long.

“You could put (the dollar bounce) down to a bit of a trend reversal, it’s had a long run…