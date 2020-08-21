Dollar Inches Down Over Increased U.S. Jobless Claims, By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, as an unexpected rise in the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits and a slight decline in Treasury yields dampening investor sentiment.

Data released by the U.S. on Thursday said that during the previous week, surpassing than the forecasted 925,000 claims prepared by Investing.com as well as last Thursday’s 971,000 figure.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies was flat, inching down 0.09% to 92.692 by 10:13 PM ET (3:13 AM GMT)

The large number of claims, added to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s warning of a slowdown in hiring just a day before, led to investor concerns about the U.S. economic recovery from COVID-19 and how to deal with the excess dollars already in circulation, thanks to massive quantitative easing programs that have rolled out by the Fed

“Sentiment for the dollar is weak, reflecting all the QE and the decline in real U.S. yields,” Monex Securities credit trader Tsutomu Soma told Reuters.

Investors are widely expected to continue favoring the Euro due to the European Union (EU) reaching agreement on a COVID-19 recovery package for its members in late July.

Comparatively, across the pond, the U.S….