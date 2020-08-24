Dollar holds steady as investors await Powell for catalysts By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A U.S. Dollar banknote



By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar steadied versus significant currencies on Monday as traders sought to the Federal Reserve’s yearly Jackson Hole retreat for assistance on the outlook for U.S. financial policy.

Sentiment for the greenback has actually enhanced rather due to encouraging information on service activity and house sales, however there are still issues that extra financial easing might be needed to keep financial development on track.

Traders in the yuan, and throughout the wider monetary markets, are likewise nervously viewing Sino- U.S. ties as President Donald Trump’s extensive diplomatic conflict with China reveals no indications of easing off.

“There could be a short-term bounce in the dollar, especially against the euro,” stated Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

“In the long term, the dollar will resume its decline because the Fed has to commit to aggressive easing for an very long time.”

Against the euro (), the dollar held steady at $1.1804, sticking onto gains made late recently.

The British pound purchased $1.3101 and traded at 90.11 cent per euro ().

The greenback brought 0.9116 Swiss franc , keeping a 0.5% gain from Friday.

The dollar was bit altered …