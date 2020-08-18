Dollar falls to two-year low while Treasury yields slip

The dollar extended its decline into a fifth day as yields on US Treasuries ticked lower and concerns intensified about the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

The US currency fell to a fresh two-year low against a basket of half a dozen peers on Tuesday, shedding 0.3 per cent. Japan’s yen strengthened to ¥105.59 a dollar, while the euro and pound gained against the dollar.

“Recent price action is increasing the risk that the US dollar weakness could extend further in the near-term,” said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

A drop in Treasury yields, which signifies a rise in price, lowered the appeal of the dollar. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes dropped 0.008 percentage points to 0.6752 per cent in its third daily move lower following a sell-off in early August that pushed it above 0.7 per cent.

Dollar weakness has helped revive a rally in gold prices, adding 1 per cent to break above $2,000 a troy ounce.

“Gold is more an inflation hedge than there being a strong drive to safe haven assets,” said Joost van Leenders, senior investment manager at Kempen Capital Management. “It’s more the dominance of central banks.”

The yen was soaking up demand for haven assets driven by geopolitical risks from US-China tensions to protests in Belarus, said…