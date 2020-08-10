Dollar Edges Higher, But More Losses Look Likely By Investing.com





By Peter Nurse

Investing com – The dollar edged higher in early European trade Monday, following Friday’s better-than-expected work report. However, gains are likely to be short-term as doubts stay about the U.S. financial healing.

At 3: 05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of 6 other currencies, was up 0.1% at 93.477 was flat at 105.94, traded up 0.1% at 1.3062 and was down 0.1% at 1.1772

Non- farm payrolls increased by 1.763 million in July, versus the approximated 1.6 million boost, information revealed onFriday The joblessness rate likewise was up to 10.2% in July, compared to June’s reading of 10.5%.

While this was a much better than anticipated outcome, “the risk is this eases the pressure on politicians to agree on an immediate fiscal deal,” stated expert James Knightley at ING, in a research study note.

“With confidence already under pressure, incomes being squeezed by benefit cuts and Covid containment measures hurting job prospects, we are entering a more challenging period for the economy,” he included.

“The August jobs report is going to be worse as the economic effects of Covid-19 containment measures increasingly bite.”

U.S. President Donald Trump kept his guarantee to take executive action if …