Dollar Down, With Greenback Fighting a Triple Threat By Investing.com

©Reuters



By Gina Lee

Investing. com– The dollar was down on Tuesday early morning in Asia, with a triple threat of pulling back yields, frustrating U.S. financial information and a drop in safe-haven need moistening financier belief.

Even an over night tech rally in U.S. markets might not encourage financiers to quit their bearish positions.

The that tracks the greenback versus a basket of other currencies was down 0.22% to 92.642 by 12:21 AM ET (5:21 AM GMT).

Net bearish bets on the greenback increased to their greatest levels considering that May 2011 throughout the previous week, with area trade over the previous couple of days recommending that the levels have actually increased considering that.

“Extended short dollar positions risk a sharp pull back if the dollar downside stalls further, but for now the negatives for the dollar are mostly still in place,” OCBC Bank experts informed Reuters.

“We are reduced to staying in the game while the music is playing,” they included, whilst likewise associating frustrating ESM index, the stalled settlements in the U.S. Congress over the current stimulus steps and a “limited appetite for interpreting Sino-U.S. relations as being in an outright downward spiral,” to the dollar’s bleak outlook.

U.S. information launched on Tuesday likewise dissatisfied …