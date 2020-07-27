Doja Cat tested positive for coronavirus after downplaying it

She has actually now exposed that she contracted coronavirus.
The “Say So” star told Capital XTRA that she was not sure regarding how she had actually contracted it, however has actually given that recuperated.
“I’m okay now,” she stated. “It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”
Doja Cat made headings in May when she was accused of having participated in racist conversations online in the past and a tune she launched in 2015 entitled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced.
The tune’s title describes a racist slur utilized to mock victims of cops cruelty.
The 24- year-old artist rejected taking part in racist discussions online.