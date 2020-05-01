Doja Cat Recruits Nicki Minaj For The Official “Say So” Remix

By
Eman Selim
-
Doja Cat Recruits Nicki Minaj For The Official “Say So” Remix

It’s Doja’s first Top 10 hit.

Doja Cat’s “Say So” now is number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper’s 1st hit of the Top 10. Now, she chose to give the song another version with an official remix with Nicki Minaj.

After the song release, Nicki explained that the version released to Apple Music had the right verse, while other currently streaming services received an older version of the song that’s being put right:

 Doja once said that she used to do music videos of Nicki Minaj’s songs and is always inspired by the Queens rapper. “Say So” shows on Doja Cat’s sophomore album, Hot Pink, and is created by Dr. Luke.

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR