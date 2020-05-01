Doja Cat Recruits Nicki Minaj For The Official “Say So” Remix

Doja Cat’s “Say So” now is number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper’s 1st hit of the Top 10. Now, she chose to give the song another version with an official remix with Nicki Minaj.

After the song release, Nicki explained that the version released to Apple Music had the right verse, while other currently streaming services received an older version of the song that’s being put right:

This is the correct, updated version of the #SaysoRemix make sure you listen to the outro ♥️ new one is still updating on other apps. https://t.co/5tKh5LzIs0 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 1, 2020

Doja once said that she used to do music videos of Nicki Minaj’s songs and is always inspired by the Queens rapper. “Say So” shows on Doja Cat’s sophomore album, Hot Pink, and is created by Dr. Luke.