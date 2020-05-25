Doja Cat denies taking part in racist conversations

The well known vocalist reacted Sunday to the Twitter hashtag #DojaCat IsOverParty. The hashtag arised after a tune she launched in 2015 entitled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced.

The track’s title describes a racist slur utilized to simulated targets of authorities cruelty.

There were likewise declares that Doja Cat had actually taken part in racist conversations online as well as she published a declaration on Instagram Sunday which started “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.”

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” the declaration from the 24- year-old vocalist read. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”