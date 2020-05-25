Doja Cat denies taking part in racist conversations

The well known vocalist reacted Sunday to the Twitter hashtag #DojaCat IsOverParty. The hashtag arised after a tune she launched in 2015 entitled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced.
The track’s title describes a racist slur utilized to simulated targets of authorities cruelty.
There were likewise declares that Doja Cat had actually taken part in racist conversations online as well as she published a declaration on Instagram Sunday which started “I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.”
“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” the declaration from the 24- year-old vocalist read. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”
She likewise kept in mind that she is “a black woman” as well as created “Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”
Doja Cat took obligation for creating as well as videotaping the questionable track, however stated “it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience.”
“It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me,” the declaration stated. “I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”