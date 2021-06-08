DOJ: U.S. recovered millions paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
DOJ: U.S. recovered millions paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced on Monday that they had found and recaptured “the majority of the ransom” taken by Darkside during the Colonial Pipeline hacking. Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins Adam Shapiro to discuss the details.

