DOJ requests Covid-19 nursing home data from four Democratic-led states and says agency may investigate

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division “is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under the federal ‘Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act,'” the department said in a statement announcing the request. “The Civil Rights Division seeks to determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents.”

The department noted in the release that the four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan — all “required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients to their vulnerable populations, often without adequate testing.”

Federal guidelines issued on March 13 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stated, in part, “Nursing homes should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to their facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID-19 was/is present.”

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that more than a dozen other states had issued similar orders based on federal guidelines but the Justice Department was targeting these four states because they’re led by Democrats.

New Jersey’s Democratic governor said that it “speaks volumes” that the letter was issued during the Republican National Convention and is focused on four states with Democratic governors. “The fact that this request from the Department of Justice, sent only to four states with Democratic governors,…

