DOJ closes investigations into three senators who made stock transactions ahead of the pandemic

The three senators whose investigations have been closed had all denied any wrongdoing associated to their gross sales. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to remark.

“Today’s clear exoneration by the Department of Justice affirms what Senator Loeffler has said all along — she did nothing wrong,” mentioned Stephen Lawson, a spokesman for Loeffler.

Spokespeople for Loeffler and Feinstein had mentioned earlier this month that they’d been in contact with investigators about their transactions.

Loeffler, who drew public scrutiny after Senate data confirmed that her and her husband bought 27 shares valued between $1.275 million and $3.1 million from January 24 by February 14, turned over paperwork to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, her spokesperson mentioned.

Feinstein was requested primary questions on her transactions and supplied documentation to the FBI, her spokesman mentioned. Feinstein herself didn’t promote any stock, in line with Senate data. Her husband bought between $1.5 million and $6 million in stock of Allogene Therapeutics, a biotech firm, in January and February.

Burr had turn into the central focus of investigators probing the lawmaker’s transactions, CNN reported final week, though his case — what might turn into the first prosecution below the 2012 regulation that banned insider buying and selling by members of Congress — has been sophisticated by constitutional protections for lawmakers.

Burr, who was chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee, bought as a lot as $1.7 million in shares in February, in line with Senate data. The gross sales got here after he acquired closed-door briefings about the coronavirus and earlier than the markets tanked as the seriousness of the world outbreak grew to become clear.

Burr has briefly relinquished his chairmanship however has mentioned he did not do something improper in his stock transactions. He has mentioned they have been primarily based on publicly out there info, not his categorized briefings.

This story has been up to date with extra reporting.