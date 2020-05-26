The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that longtime President Trump confidant Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison, a senior department official said, contradicting its own federal prosecutors in a highly unusual and politically charged move.
#CNN #News
source
DOJ backtracks on Roger Stone prison sentence request
The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that longtime President Trump confidant Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison, a senior department official said, contradicting its own federal prosecutors in a highly unusual and politically charged move.