Dogecoin Is ‘Not a Joke,’ Says OKEx CEO Jay Hao

Jay Hao– CEO of significant crypto exchange OKEx– made favorable remarks about meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

When answering Cointelegraph’s current questions worrying brand-new Dogecoin- associated OKEx functions, Hao made it clear that he has a rather favorable view of the cryptocurrency. He stated:

“Despite showing the lighter side of cryptocurrency, it is not a joke and has shown healthy development and longevity.”

Hao described that Dogecoin, which was born of a Litecoin (LTC) fork in 2013, is among the earliest cryptocurrencies. He likewise stated the method DOGE is “used for tipping on Reddit and Twitter has shown that it can achieve instant transfer for micropayments in a way that not many major cryptocurrencies can.” Hao even acknowledged the marketing expertise of Dogecoin’s neighborhood:

“The community and the sophistication of its marketing is admirable, in fact, that any altcoin can command so much attention shows a deep understanding of user psychology.”

Hao authorizes Dogecoin’s questionable TikTok project

Hao’s appreciation for Dogecoin’s community-driven marketing efforts follows a TikTok DOGE pump project carried out previously this month. The most popular video under the project’s #Dogecoin TiktokChallange stated:

“Let’s all get abundant! Dogecoin is virtually useless. There are 800 million TikTok users. Invest simply $25 Once the stock strikes $1, you’ll have 10 grand[$10,000] Tell everybody you understand.”

Barstool Sports creator, Dave Portnoy, just recently specified the project as a pump-and-dump, and called Dogecoin “bubbly rosé.” Hao, on the other hand, reveals fantastic gratitude for the effort:

“This type of marketing is truly extraordinary and shows how lower market cap coins are a lot easier to skyrocket the price. That a short video with someone saying ‘Let’s all get rich’ can double the price in just three days is really quite astounding. But that said, altcoin prices soaring is actually a matter of common occurrence and I’m not surprised by it anymore.”

Hao advised trading smartly and just invest the quantity of cash that a person can pay for to lose, however confessed that “with bitcoin’s lack of volatility at the moment, people are looking to altcoins to realize trading gains.” Just a couple days earlier, OKCoin’s chief marketing officer, Haider Rafique, stated that he thinks the project has actually run its course.