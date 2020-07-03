Dog swallows 26 golf balls leaving his owner with £2,500 vet bill

A dog swallowed 26 whole golf balls and rubber gloves while out on walks with his owner.

Neil Taylor, 50, from Westerhope, Newcastle, regularly walks Alfie, his ten-year-old giant schnauzer by way of a golf course near their house.

But to his surprise Alfie had been eating stray golf balls in their recent walks.

He only found out after Alfie became poorly after which proceeded to vomit up four golf balls in Mr Taylor’s back garden.

An X-ray at the vet revealed still another 15 golf balls stuck inside his stomach. Vets operated and found still another six hiding in his tummy, bringing the total around 26.

They also removed rubber gloves, a ball of string and multiple items of wood from the hungry pooch’s stomach.

Mr Taylor, who has owned Alfie since that he was a puppy said: ‘When I came home that he was passed out in the back garden, and he only came too when I carried him to the house.

The operation occurred on June 16, and Alfie was home two days later – having incurred a £2,500 bill

‘I only have one dog and he’s like my son. It was a huge relief when we received the all clear by the vets.’

‘He has been recovering well from the operation,’ that he said.

‘It’s lovely to have him acting like his normal, playful self again.

‘We are in the middle of an insurance claim, and there’s a likelihood we aren’t covered for an incident such as this.’

‘The vet bills are about £2,500, which we might now have to pay for, but I’m not too bothered. If it means I get to keep my dog then I’m still a happy man.’

Neil works as a mechanical supervisor on a building site, and is married to his wife Helen. They have two young ones.

An X-ray at the vet unmasked another 15 golf balls stuck inside his stomach, pictured above