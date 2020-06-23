Dog owner reluctantly wades barefoot into a slimy pond to retrieve playing pet

Hilarious video exhibits a canine owner resigning himself to the very fact he wants to fetch his pet who’s having enjoyable in the course of a slimy pond.

Kane Baker from Paignton, was videoed plodding into the pond to persuade his canine, referred to as Bella, who’s having a whale of a time, to come away from playing within the fountain.

The begin of the footage exhibits Kane, who’s stripped to his underwear, turning up the underside of his white shorts, as he realises the duty in entrance of him.

He walks in the direction of the sting of the pond and locations his arms on his hips as he gazes out, deciding whether or not he’s truly going to have to step foot within the water.

‘It’ll be chilly,’ says a voice off digicam.

‘Please inform me you’re chilly and wish to get out earlier than I get in,’ Kane says to his canine, who at this stage is off digicam.

‘She would not need to get out,’ says the lady off digicam. ‘Come on Kane, in you get,’ says a man’s voice.

With a splash, Kane enters the water and along with his head down plods into the centre of the pond.

A voice off digicam shouts at Kane: ‘Bloomin’ hero.’

Bella, who’s having fun with playing in a small fountain in the course of the pond, comes into shot. She enthusiastically jumps up and down within the water.

Kane continues to wade slowly in the direction of her and at one level places his arms up.

Bella crouches beneath and is sprayed with water, whereas Kane additionally will get sprayed.

He manages to pay money for the canine’s collar and begins to lead her, as she seems to be again longingly in the direction of the fountain.

At one level Kane loses grip on the collar and Bella bounds again in the direction of the water spray.

Kane tries once more however solely will get moist because the canine jumps round.

He finally manages to seize the collar once more and leads her out as she seems to be mournfully again.

‘As you possibly can see, Bella is having the time of her life,’ Kane instructed The Dodo. ‘Whenever she sees water that she will be able to play in, there is not any stopping her.’

It appears this is not the primary time that Bella has entered this specific pond.

‘I had to do that as soon as earlier than, the place the very same factor occurred,’ Baker mentioned. ‘I had to go in after her, as she wouldn’t go away. We tried ready it out to see what would occur, however she was having fun with herself approach an excessive amount of to simply hand over.’

The video posted on Facebook on May 21 has attracted 30,000 likes.