Dog missing for six years reunited with owner thanks to microchip

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dog missing for six years was reunited with her household this weekend break thanks to innovation.

Holly Workman claimed her dog Rae escaped years earlier as well as was later on gotten by somebody.

That guy was just recently taken right into authorities wardship, which’s when authorities found Rae had amicrochip They gotten in touch with Memphis Animal Services, et cetera is background.

Workman explained the get-together as a psychological roller rollercoaster.

“The phone call six years later was not anything that I was expecting at all,” she claimed. “It was simply sort of a shock, when it encountered that she had actually been discovered such as this. I do not believe I have actually ever before come across anything such as this.

Rae is changing to being back house however still likes stomach massages as well as snuggling.

“I always hoped someone will take her to the vet and check her chip,” Workman claimed. “It didn’t happen until now. That’s OK! We are happy to have her.”

MAS claims this is a tip of the essential of microchipping pets as well as maintaining call info upgraded.