Traditionally pet dogs are consumed throughout the summertime inKorea But with an increasing variety of South Koreans owning pet dogs as family pets, dog meat is ending up being more questionable and the federal government is under pressure to prohibit it.

BBC Korea combined South Koreans with various views on the matter.

Can they conquer their distinctions?

Produced by: David Cann

Filmed by: Jungmin Choi and Kevin Kim

Edited by: Kevin Kim and Jungmin Choi