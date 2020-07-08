Image copyright

Campaigners say 30 million dogs are killed for meat across Asia every year





A province in Cambodia is among the most first in the united kingdom to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat.

Siem Reap is better known as your home of the Angkor Wat temple complex, but an animal rights group says the region had become a “hub” for the trade.

The new ban will include punishments of up to five years in prison or fines of between 7 and 50 million riel ($12,200; £7,940), AFP reports.

The decision follows similar moves in other parts of Asia lately.

The consumption of dog meat just isn’t widespread in Cambodia, with fewer than 12% of people consuming it on a regular basis, based on animal rights charity Four Paws. But the organisation identified Siem Reap province as a “key hot spot” in the trade.

The director of Siem Reap’s department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, Tea Kimsoth, told Reuters news agency that tourism had led to an improvement in demand for dog meat in the region.

“Dog meat has been a lot more popular following the arrivals of foreigners, especially among the (South) Koreans,” he said.

The charity Four Paws welcomed the ban.

“We hope that Siem Reap will serve as a model for the rest of the country to follow suit to protect the lives of millions of dogs,” Dr Katherine Polak, the charity’s head in south-east Asia, said.

According to the Humane Society International (HSI), 30 million dogs are killed for meat across Asia annually.

In April, Shenzhen became the first city in China to ban eating cats and dogs, while India’s north-eastern state of Nagaland outlawed the import, trade and sale of dog meat earlier in the day this month.