Dog Lover’s Passion Project Turns Into An E-Commerce Success

Are you a dog lover? Well, if you are, then you’ve got to listen to a story of how another dog-lover turned his love for dogs into a successful e-commerce project.

It’s not rocket science but just plain love. Ahmed Sobhy, a dog lover since the age of 8, wanted to turn his love and knowledge about dogs into something productive.

It is often that we find ourselves stuck with decisions regarding how to bring up our little pup. And it’s more often that we’re not aware of everything related to dogs. A pat on the back or a full-course meal is not enough. So, Ahmed Sobhy decided to bring what can be of utmost aid to you.

Focusing mainly on the Rottweiler breed, one of the most misunderstood breeds, Ahmed has training tips and all the necessary information on his website named Rottweiler Life. It has now turned into a huge success as a full-fledged business, with more than 1.4 million followers.

How Did It All Start?

Wanting to put his passion to good use, and to avoid being a corporate drudge, Ahmed initially resorted to social media. He created a Facebook fan page for Rottweiler information. The support and response from this initial platform encouraged him to move further with his idea. The Facebook page led to his very successful website.

Why Only Rottweiler?

This is a legit question. But there’s an equally well-founded answer to this. The Rottweiler breed is a special breed, often misunderstood for their aggressive nature, or hated even by many dog lovers, because they’re a mystery difficult to unfold. Most blogs don’t have sufficient information regarding this breed. So, for all the Rottweiler lovers out there, Ahmed’s website was like a big boon!

More About The Website

Did you know how many breeds of Rottweiler are there? Are Rottweilers actually aggressive? Many questions like these come up when you’re a Rottweiler owner. Ahmed Sobhy’s website provides all such useful information and tips regarding how to train, what to feed, and so on, so that you get to know your pup better.

The Best Part

This website has actually turned many haters into lovers. It has aided in debunking the myth of Rottweiler aggression. A fan-base for Rottweilers developed out of his website. Most importantly, his training tips have actually helped followers.

Sobhy’s Success

In his process to smoothen the lives of Rottweiler owners, Sobhy has been a huge success too. His insight and information has developed into entrepreneurial success. He has even written a book named after the website, which became a best-seller, ‘Rottweiler Life.’

Ahmed Sobhy is also the owner of ROTTMART. This online store for Rottweilers is a successful business of his. ROTTMART has millions of customers throughout the globe. The page Rottweiler Life has become the biggest page and organization in the world for Rottweiler lovers.

Ahmed Sobhy has also expanded further. He now owns Wow Things Media Company where he provides services like digital marketing, website development, SEO services, app development, and so on. Surely, he has come a long way and has further to go!