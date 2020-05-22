Dog Jumps Out Of Window On Video, Walks Off Unscathed



@hayliediazz

It’s a chicken, it is a aircraft, it is Superman … no it is a FLYING DOG leaping from a window and sticking the touchdown like a straight-up boss!!!

Check out this AMAZING video of a loopy athletic pooch bounding via a window and touchdown a number of ft down on the grass beneath … and by some means the pup walked away unscathed.

The lovable pooch goes viral after its proprietor posted video of the death-defying bounce … and she or he says her canine is doing simply nice after the wild stunt.

We’ve all been there in quarantine proper … prepared to leap out a window at a second’s discover out of pure boredom and stir craziness … however this four-legged famous person really did it … and lived to inform the tail story.

The sound earlier than the bounce is hilarious, the touchdown is even higher, and the nonchalant scurry down the sidewalk is the icing on this loopy cake.