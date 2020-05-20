Dog howls with excitement in a video call with its nurse owner who is stuck in quarantine

This is the heartwarming second a nurse was reunited with her canine for a video call chat after they had been separated in the course of the Government’s coronavirus lockdown.

The owner will be heard giving her ‘signature’ whistle to her pet pooch, who howls excitedly in return.

The footage was recorded at her residence in Danvers, Massachusetts in April.

In the video, the unnamed nurse is talking on facetime with her sister and one other very particular member of the family – her pet canine.

Because of fears over the continued pandemic, the nurse, who works in a care residence, has needed to quarantine at work for the previous three weeks.

Unable to animals with her, she left her pooch in the arms of her sister.

But the pair’s shut bond means they could not keep aside for lengthy, and so the siblings organized to facetime each other so the canine may see their owner.

So when she did lastly get to verify in with her furry pal, the pair had been extraordinarily comfortable to see one another.

‘My sister is a nurse and has been quarantined inside her nursing residence for 3 weeks to stop her from bringing covid in,’ mentioned the nurse’s sister.

‘Last evening she FaceTimed her canine who she has a tremendous shut relationship with and did her signature whistle. This is how her canine reacted.’