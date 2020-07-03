Dog falls off the back of a ute and is dragged hanging by its neck for hundreds of metres 

A canine has been left hanging off the facet of a ute by his neck for hundreds of metres after he was left chained up in the back of the automobile.

Horrifying dashcam footage confirmed the massive black ute with two canine using in the back in New South Wales.

In the clip, one of the canine leaped over the facet of the automobile and was left hanging on the left facet of the tray by its leash.

The driver was unable to see what had occurred to the canine.

A motorist behind the ute seen the incident unfold and began to hit their horn repeatedly.

The feminine driver then started to flash her headlights and honk the horn to get the driver’s consideration.

The ute pulled over shortly afterwards.

The canine could possibly be seen desperately scrambling to tug itself back into the tray of the automobile.

‘Your canine, your canine!’ the lady shouted as the man ran round the automobile to assist his pet.

Social media customers ripped into the man for placing his canine’s life in danger.

‘Take the licence off that peanut,’ one social media consumer stated.

Another stated: ‘How the f*** did they take so lengthy to note?’

However, others defended the man’s ‘mistake’ and stated it ‘seemingly left him very upset’.

‘I believe he learnt how a lot lead slack is an excessive amount of, I believe woofer obtained fortunate,’ one individual commented.

‘It wasn’t a deliberate act of cruelty and even stupidity, simply an over estimation of lead size was all it took.’

Another stated: ‘Nothing mistaken with canine in the back of a ute. What went mistaken right here is his chain was too lengthy giving him the means to get his physique over the tub.’

Pet homeowners in New South Wales withstand six months in jail and fines of as much as $5,500 if their animal will get injured as a result of it is unrestrained.