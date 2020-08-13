Dog cut on jagged rusty pipe while playing in elementary school field

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) -A dog owner is now cautioning others after he states his dog got captured on an exposed pipe at an elementary school field.

The pipe went through the dog’s foot and now, the dog might need to have part of its foot cut off.

Brandon Diederich takes his dog Flash to Oak Valley Elementary School a couple of times a week to play catch.

On Friday night, the duo was out playing however this journey was anything however regular.

“In the middle of his jaunt, he just let out a scream and rolled over. he was bleeding everywhere,” states Brandon Diederich

Diederich states Flash got captured on some exposed damaged pipe in the middle of the field, where kids are generally out playing.

He hurried Flash to the emergency situation veterinarian.

“There is just a random, rusty, sharp pipe just buried there where kids and animals are supposed to be playing,” states Diederich.

Diederich states he wishes to make certain kids and other canines do not get injured playing in the exact same location.

So, he connected to OPS and the city.

The Mayor’s workplace states they have actually designated an inspector to take a look at the issue.

But, they state it might be another day till the location is checked.

OPS states after speaking with Diederich they started examining instantly.

They state since the event is under examination, they do not have any additional info to share right …