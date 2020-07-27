Dog Camera, Netvue 1080P FHD WiFi Pet Camera, Indoor Security Camera for Pet/Baby/Nanny, AI Human Detection, Night Vision, Cloud Storage/TF Card, 2-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa



Worried that your dog will not sleep well at night? Let Netvue camera make your care more meticulous and convenient.

Netvue Wi-Fi dog monitor comes with 10*850nm infrared LEDs, auto-switching to night vision mode when the environment is dimmed. You can view up to 32 feet in 1080p FHD even in the pitch-black night. The dog camera with phone App can automatically adjust color and brightness to deliver razor-sharp clear video in consistent high definition.

Cloud Storage & Privacy Protection

Netvue Smart-Clip allows you to edit your motion video recording, your live video footage and motion videos will be uploaded to the AWS (Amazon Web Service) Cloud and are accessible for 10 and 60 days respectively. In addition, you can also store videos on a micro SD card up to 128GB. This camera for dogs at home will protect your data and privacy via bank-level AES 256-bit encryption and TLS Encryption Protocol.

Motion Detection & Real-time Alerts

Upgraded Motion Detection adopts Smart Perceive Technology, which can use the smart environment perception algorithm based on machine learning. This indoor camera can suppress the disturbance of motion detection caused by regular changes in the environment and enhance the ability to detect transient changes in the picture. With advanced technology, the puppy camera with phone App will automatically alarm once encountering danger at night to guard your sweet dreams.

360° horizontal viewing angle

This dog security camera features a 100° wide-angle lens and digital Pan/Tilt/Zoom, 360° horizontal viewing angle. You can remotely control your camera lens using the Netvue App, which helps you observe a wider range of spaces. Let Netvue record cute moments of your baby and pet, as well as keep all the significant moment of your loved ones and create albums for them.

Multi-Family Members Sharing

This security indoor camera supports multiple users to view video simultaneously, you can share happy times with family or friends anytime and anywhere. While live streaming, it can provide sharp clear voice and conversation quality. No matter where you go, you could share your surveillance camera with friends and family for good moments.

Works with Alexa

Netvue smart WiFi indoor camera perfectly works with Alexa Echo Show. Just saying “Alexa, show me the baby room”, the scene will be displayed on the Echo Show. Whether you are cooking, reading or watching TV, you can always you to keep an eye on your child.

