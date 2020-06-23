Dog barking wakes woman up to her house on fire | News

EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire is responding to a house fire in East Nashville that started early Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started in the backyard of the property on North 2nd Street before spreading to the within.

Officials say a woman was home alone sleeping when the fire started and her dog woke her up by barking.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators work to discover what caused the flames.

