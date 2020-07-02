Others can wear masks without risking their health, according to experts, despite false rumors to the contrary.

In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the threat of spreading the herpes virus when people can’t socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

CORONAVIRUS CAN STILL PASS BETWEEN FACE MASK WEARERS – EVEN THOUGH THEY’RE 4 FEET APART: STUDY

The coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets which are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough and sneeze. Masks lower the probability of those droplets reaching others. Even in the event that you don’t have symptoms, you will be carrying the herpes virus and could spread it.

When it’s humid outside, it could feel just like it’s harder to breathe if you’re maybe not used to wearing a mask, said Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. But he said masks do not meaningfully decrease oxygen in the torso.

“The human body is quite proficient at adjusting to help keep oxygen levels where they have to be,” he said.

There’s also no evidence that the use of masks causes fungal or microbial infection, according to Davidson Hamer, an infectious illness expert at Boston University. Disposable face masks are meant to be utilized once, then thrown in the garbage. With cloth masks, it’s a good notion to wash them regularly.

Wearing a mask could be uncomfortable, but health officials say you ought to resist any urge to the touch your face. That could bring germs from your hands into your nose, mouth or eyes.