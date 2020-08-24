Does Theo Riddick signing impact Josh Jacobs’ fantasy value?

Could Theo Riddick impact Josh Jacobs’ fantasy football worth in 2020?

Theo Riddick might not have actually played in 2015, however he is now a member of theLas Vegas Raiders Given that the Silver and Black enjoy to pound the rock under head coach Jon Gruden, Josh Jacobs is anticipated to have a monstrous fantasy football season. However, he does require to enhance as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Could the addition of Riddick impact Jacobs’ fantasy worth?

The Fantasy Footballers examine any prospective impact the Riddick signing by the Raiders might have one Jacobs’ fantasy worth. While Jason Moore sees the signing as insignificant due to the fact that he’s not even best Riddick makes the Raiders’ lineup out of fall camp, Mike Wright tends to believe this might have some prospective fantasy impact, however not as substantial as we must think it to be.

The people see Jacobs as an authentic RB1 this year. He must be coming off the board as RB5 or RB6 in a lot of fantasy leagues. Of course, there are people like Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants who will come off the board prior to him. However, Jacobs must do simply great this season in Las Vegas.

Are there more receptions out of …