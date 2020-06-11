Does the Covid-19 app work? Cases tumbled on the Isle of Wight during test of NHS software

The NHS’s long-awaited coronavirus contact tracing app could be an ideal way to decrease new cases and stop the spread of the illness, a trial on the Isle of Wight has suggested.

Just two new cases of the infection have been discovered on the island, which can be home to around 140,000 people, since the app’s initial trial ended on May 26.

This was a noticeable drop on the 45 cases spotted during the trial, suggesting that it worked by tracking the spread of the illness early on and stopped those patients from infecting other people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously promised the app, then considered an important part of the government’s test and trace strategy, would be willing to be rolled out across the UK by the middle of May.

But repeated delays have meant the app — now considered the cherry on top of the cake — is still unavailable anywhere except the Isle of Wight.

Results from the island must certanly be taken with a pinch of salt, however, because the numbers of patients are so small there’s a large margin for error, and it might actually be a growth in testing capacity that has helped to contain the outbreak.

Officials are actually said to be reconsidering the importance they had placed on the app and instead focusing on ‘traditional’ contact tracing using human staff.

Health chiefs are expected to produce official data later today showing how successful the contact tracing scheme in the UK has been so far, revealing how many individuals have been traced.

Staff paid as much as £27-an-hour to ring contacts of infected Britons have described the system as ‘shambolic’ and leaked figures last week suggested the scheme had tracked down under half of positive cases in the first three days of its launch.

The NHS app is recognized as a vital part of the Government’s ‘test, track, trace’ programme for stopping another wave of coronavirus infections in Britain

The NHS app, which can be currently only available on the Isle of Wight, will rely on people accurately reporting whether they are ill or not, or have tested positive. Contacts will be advised to self-isolate while somebody is tested

The Isle of Wight was opted for as the location for the NHS app trial because it is just a self-contained island so the population was easy to monitor (Pictured: The village of Seaview on the island)

Data from the Isle of Wight implies that the app came at the same time when the island was experiencing a surge in cases.

Having recorded only 154 coronavirus cases by May 7, the community then saw a 31 percent surge in new cases when 45 were present in a month.

This outstripped the national outbreak in England, which grew by only 12 per cent in the same time, The Times reported.

But the unique conditions on the island, and the fact that the population and number of new cases were so small, ensure it is difficult to learn whether it had been the app and contact tracing that helped.

Being on an island gives the community there natural protection, especially at the same time when individuals were not likely to travel there from the mainland, meaning fewer cases of the illness were carried there by outsiders.

And a small citizenry meant it might be easier for folks to get tested.

Professor Paul Hunter, a medicine lecturer at the University of East Anglia, told The Times: ‘It is extremely hard to draw a definitive conclusion because the overall case numbers on the island are small which makes it hard to prove in a statistically significant way… But it does look promising.’

Officials in the Government are reported to be toning down their enthusiasm for the app, that has been hailed as all-singing all-dancing in its early development stages.

The focus may now be shifting towards human contact tracers, The Times reported.

HOW THE APP WORKS: STEP-BY-STEP The user will down load the app onto their smartphone once it becomes available in their area. To register someone must put in the first half of their postcode, which will show the town or borough they are now living in. They will then be asked whether or not they have a brand new, continuous cough or a fever – the two main signs of COVID-19. If no, nothing will happen. If yes, they’ll certainly be told to order a coronavirus test. The user will soon be told to help keep their Bluetooth switched on at all times and the app will run in the background without them doing anything. When each goes out, the app could keep a log of each time it comes within Bluetooth range of another phone with the app. This will be anonymous, with each app subscribed fully to a code rather than person or address. If when someone develops COVID-19 symptoms they will soon be helped to order a test through the app and every code that their app has logged a contact with will be warned of a potential infection within their network. The people with those codes will soon be told to self-isolate until the test result returns. If the result is positive, anyone who receives an alert simply because they have been near the patient will be told to self-isolate for at the least seven days also to order themselves a test if they begin to feel ill. If the result is negative everybody will soon be told to transport on as normal. Notes: The app will rely on people being honest about if they are ill. It is not clear what will constitute a close enough contact for someone to be notified about possible COVID-19 infection. The general rule is if you should be within 6’6″ (2m) of someone for 15 minutes or more, but the Department of Health said a ‘complex risk algorithm’ will decide.

Government officials reportedly said they had been ‘too keen’ to push the app and that truly other countries that have had success have focused on human staff.

One source told the newspaper: ‘That doesn’t mean the app doesn’t have a task to play but it just isn’t a single solution.’

Bob Seely, the Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, said the results of the trial were promising but ‘need to be studied carefully’.

The NHS Test and Trace programme has been dogged by reports of IT issues and many of the thousands of staff having little if any work to accomplish.

And last week it had been reported that hundreds of staff being paid as much as £27-per-hour were being release because there is nothing in order for them to do.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted yesterday that he still cannot say when the Government’s coronavirus contact-tracing app – the third strand of the project – will be ready to launch.

Mr Hancock told the virtual CogX technology conference that trials of the app have been continuing on the Isle of Wight.

‘The app is progressing and we will launch it when the time is right. I am maybe not going to put a date on it,’ he said.

He said however that persuading people to self-isolate if they have been in contact with somebody with the disease was better done by a human contact-tracer.

‘What really matters is the people. The technology is a facilitator for people in order to do things better,’ he said.

‘Getting people actually used to the indisputable fact that if you are contacted by the contact tracer you accomplish that (self-isolate). That is better completed with human contact and hence the contact-tracing system that is installed and operating is working well.’

But while the app has been held up by technical dilemmas, the human contact tracing schemes was also dogged with issues at the outset.

People employed in the system, which was allowed to be fully operational by June 1, said at the start of this month that they didn’t contact anybody in the two weeks after starting work.

And employees said they were being forced to repeat training because glitches in the system meant they could maybe not register they had completed it already.

Those keen to begin with said these were left twiddling their thumbs and stuck in queues of over 350 people waiting for technical help.

Sent laughing emojis by bosses who couldn’t help them, contact tracers said the system was ‘shambolic’ and unfit for purpose.

There are also concerns test and trace will not work if Britons won’t give friends or relatives’ details, and something call handler revealed two of the three potentially infected contacts she rang went right to voicemail.

One source, who was utilized by Sitel from May 13 was still waiting on June 1 to make their first call while earning £75-a-day for doing nothing.

Experts say the success of the project is crucial to banishing the virus from our lives and a 25,000-strong army of ‘test and trace’ call-handlers have been recruited by organizations like Sitel and Serco for the task.

The source, who is situated in the West Midlands, said: ‘Each day we login and it’s the same thing again and again. We ask what we will be doing today and then be told to carry tight and chill out and, “you’re still getting paid”.’