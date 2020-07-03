Does San Francisco rent dip show how remote working could impact cities?

Rents are dropping in the notoriously high priced city of San Francisco, as Silicon Valley tech giants switch to remote work

The record-low rent could be an indication of the impact flexible working could have on our cities

Could we send the end of congested commutes and bustling CBDs?

Silicon Valley has enjoyed an extended reign as a global tech hub, attracting multinational talent seeking to work on some of the world’s biggest tech players, like Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, among a slew of startups that have made the San Francisco Bay area their home.

As the tech industry has boomed, a growing inflow of skilled and well-paid tech professionals has given the landlords the power to hike rental prices as much as eye-watering levels in recent years.

According to RentCafe, the common rent for an apartment in San Francisco is US$3629, that’s nearly 70% higher than in London, a notoriously expensive spot to live in the united kingdom. On a peninsula, sufficient reason for zoning regulations that restrict the height of buildings, there is no more room because of this city to develop, and – as the tech capital continues to boom – prices can only continue steadily to rise.

But will they? The global shift to remote working indicates business leaders first-hand that remote working works. Businesses can continue steadily to operate without relying on workers arriving at their desks every day, at the same time – and that realization has already been having significant effect on San Francisco’s rental market.

According to monthly data from rental platform Zumper, San Francisco rents were down not exactly 12% year-on-year in June. It’s an archive drop for the city, and represents the biggest decline in the nation, where countrywide rents have risen 1%. It’s also the 2nd consecutive month that rents have dropped.

“Zumper has been tracking rent prices across the country for over five years but we have never seen the market fluctuate quite like this,” says Zumper co-founder and CEO Anthemos Georgiades. “For example, rent prices in San Francisco have historically only gone up and typically only incrementally, yet now we are seeing double-digit percent rent reductions. This is unprecedented for this generation of renters.”

As reported by CNBC, the numbers come just weeks after key Big Tech leaders set new precedents in flexible working with Twitter and Facebook announcing employees currently working from home because of the pandemic can continue to achieve this permanently. Google recently extended its home based policy until the end of the year.

Zumper co-founder and CEO Anthemos Georgiades, said the dip in San Francisco was partly as a result of “pandemic pricing”, but is also symptomatic of “the very real move of many mainly technology employers to a future of remote work.” Millions of employees, that he said, are now actually looking outside or urban centers because of their next home now that commuting is no longer a factor.

Instead, many workers will seek larger homes at lower cost just outside of cities, with areas such as Providence, Rhode Island, Sacramento and California seeing prices rise 5%.

While a shift towards fully remote working might not be on the cards in the most common of businesses, the knowing that work can be executed effectively off-premises will certainly cause more openness and acceptance of remote working. Benefits to staff productivity, work-life balance, use of a wider talent, a workplace overheads and, of course, safety, could lead over time to a substantial impact on the working of cities in the coming decade.

In the united kingdom, almost 25 % of a workplace in England and Wales is in the capital itself. With businesses such as banking firm Barclays stating that 7,000 people starting the office might be a thing of the past, remote working could lead to a workplace repurposed for other means – such as for example providing more housing – as populations rely less on and filter from urban centers.

“I think what we will see is that local centers may see more diversification – more dining, more social activities as people may want to meet each other,” Deputy Head of Policy and Research at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), Aude Bicquelet-Lock, told the BBC.

“Also working from home may mean getting access to workplaces in local towns for some days. Growth is to be expected in these areas.”

Paul Cheshire, professor of economic geography at London School of Economics believes that whilst workers could be required to visit headquarters a couple of times a week for meetings, they’ll likely accept a longer commute for a bigger and cheaper space outside the city center.

“On the other hand, there will be people who have to stay in the offices, stay in the concentration, the social interaction, who will become even more strongly attracted to the city centre,” he said.

“But you will probably also get localized desk-sharing, specialized areas where people can go if you’re a homeworker, where you can occasionally get better IT or better facilities or get away from your children. There will be an opening-up in smaller towns of hot-desking spaces.”

Whether we continue a continued go on to remote working or perhaps not, it’s likely that, in the tech industry, at the very least, we’ll visit a move from urban centers – as a central location becomes less very important to attracting talent – to areas that will facilitate the scaling of fast-growth startups at less cost, and encourage collaboration and socialization.

Even before the pandemic, many firms in the US were beginning to move away from Silicon Valley and established tech hubs as go-locations for setting up, with 3 out of 4 workers available to considering relocation for their job for better cost of living. In June this past year, CompTIA identified a list of 20 up-and-coming tech towns in the usa, which could continue profiting from flexible working as it becomes routine.

The next few years could see the further emergence of low-rent spaces like Milton Park in britain, where largely remote workforces can meet and collaborate alongside like-minded individuals and businesses a couple of times a week, or maybe more. These could function as small ‘smart towns’, fostering innovations such as for example autonomous transport and IoT. Linked by rail, cycle paths and on main transport routes, these spaces would be easily accessible ousting long, bleak and expensive commutes, but provide value and additional amenities for a flexible workforce when required and start to become attractive enough to draw entrepreneurs from cities.

The result could be lower cost of living in cities as space as former office buildings open up for housing, reducing the rate of gentrification and channeling more money in to areas on the peripheries; paid off congestion and lower rents could see city centers regain some revitalized identity as places for entertainment and culture.