Does facial recognition technology still have its place in transport?

Eurostar is about to incorporate facial recognition technology for a passport-less experience

The aviation sector has been avid in testing and deploying biometric technology for smoother boarding processes

These advances are taking place amid concerns within the technology’s use by law enforcement

While the recent backlash of facial recognition technology has dominated the headlines in light of its use by law enforcement, the advantageous applications of the technology across industries shouldn’t be buried.

Eurostar recently announced it is about to create a passport-less experience. The government-backed system is set to roll out by the finish of March 2021.

The transport operator aims to design something that allows passengers to pass through ticket checks and passport get a handle on without any physical documentation. All travelers have to do is upload a selfie and a copy of these passport once they purchase their tickets. Eurostar will then use facial recognition technology allowing travelers to board.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO at iProov, said the initiative emerged from an original make an effort to “reduce travel congestion and keep passengers moving”, and is now likely to “keep people safe in a pandemic world through social distancing and contactless interaction.”

iProov is the tech company that may provide its biometric technologies to Eurostar.

This marks the start of the end of “fumbling around with scraps of paper and barcodes.” Eurostar’s strategy director Gareth Williams believes the utilization of biometric facial verification “will enhance our passenger experience and offer a live illustration of how innovation can benefit the high-speed rail and international transport industries,” as stated in the press release.

The initiative is placed to enhance the safety and efficiency of train travel as passengers can like a “walk-through system.” Without a doubt, the machine will minmise the need for physical contact or interaction with other folks and high-touch surfaces (think document-checking equipment); essentially, digital transformation projects such as this will soon be critical for the travel industry to regain its former glory.

Besides railways, the aviation industry was already exploring the role of facial recognition and other kinds of biometric verification technology in airports.

Airports are rapidly transiting to embed more kinds of touchless technology due to the ongoing pandemic which has shut borders and paralyzed air travel completely. Signs of recovery is determined by the restructure of airport procedures and services to support a ‘new normal’ of social distancing and heightened sanitization.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, the managing director of Portland Design, a London-based design consultancy with a give attention to transit hubs and airports, commented on the “turbo-charged uptake” of “zero-touch technology” in check-ins, security, and boarding.

“We are seeing five years’ innovation in five months, and much of the impact will be permanent,” Ibrahim told CNBC.

Delta, which unveiled the initial biometric terminal in the united states, found that 72% of passengers preferred facial recognition over standard boarding, and less than 2% opted using this process.

Furthermore, the study also unveiled 70% of passengers found the curb-to-gate facial recognition experience appealing after moving through the terminal ATL F (the mentioned first biometric terminal).

Delta was reported to expand its facial recognition boarding practices to other airports in Detroit, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City. Design strategist Devin Liddell who works with aviation and travel clients adds, a similar pace of testing and deployment of biometric verification procedures that can be found in airports across the globe, including Canada, Japan, Italy, Spain, and Iceland.

British Airways is probably the leading aviation companies that have installed biometric facial recognition gates for domestic flights in the UK at its hub at London Heathrow Terminal 5, with plans to extend to other US airports.

Even though facial recognition technology along with other forms of biometric verification technologies are aimed to create a ‘hassle-free’ travel experience, the deployment of these next-gen technologies has to be delicate.

Last year, a passenger was taken by surprise (not in an excellent way) when she surely could board without handing over her passport or travel documents.

I just boarded an international @JetBlue flight. Instead of scanning my boarding pass or handing over my passport, I looked at a camera before being allowed down the jet bridge. Did facial recognition replace boarding passes, unbeknownst to me? Did I consent to this? — MacKenzie Fegan (@mackenzief) April 17, 2019

In response to the tweet, the airline replied: “You’re able to opt out of this procedure, MacKenzie. Sorry if this made you feel uncomfortable.”

The tweet started a thread in that your public voiced concerns for data privacy and consent regulations; additionally, debates on the pros and cons of biometric technologies were also seen.

As biometric technologies such as facial recognition become commonplace throughout the world, especially in the travel industry, the promise of transparency in data collection, storage, and use is critical in preserving data privacy and security of all passengers.