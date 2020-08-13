Does Egypt have the right to build military bases in Somalia? – Middle East Monitor

In the context of the Renaissance Dam crisis which just recently intensified in between Egypt and Ethiopia, Somali bookings emerged concerning the 5th stipulation of the nine-clause resolution sent by Arab League ministers on June 23,2020 This outraged the nations in concern, who identified Somalia’s bookings as “treachery” and a stab in the back to theArabs This comes in spite of Somalia validating its bookings as bridging the views of Egypt and Ethiopia.

However, with all of this commotion and regreting, an Egyptian delegation checked out Somaliland a couple of weeks back and some global papers reported that Egypt plans to build a military base inSomaliland This triggered Ethiopia throughout an interview held in Addis Ababa a couple of days back, to problem a caution through Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dina Mufti versus developing such bases, as they would be damaging to Ethiopia’s security.

Will Somalia enable the building of these bases on its areas?

To response this concern, we should return in history to validate that relations in between Egypt and Somalia date far back in regards to location and trade. Moreover, Somalia is still situated on a waterway that is essential to the Arab nations, particularly Egypt, which links the Indian Sea, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Relations …