Deputy Director of the National Security Service Tigran Harutyunyan does not think that there is a serious problem with national security, that the former director of the National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan is on a sit-in strike in Freedom Square.

“I do not think there is a problem, I do not see a problem,” Harutyunyan told reporters.

He noted that there is always a threat to security, and peace can not be without threats.

To the observation whether they do not see dangerous developments in the Armenian-Turkish relations from the point of view of national security, the Deputy Director of the National Security Service stressed that the fact of the negotiations cannot be dangerous.

Does the deputy director of the National Security Service agree with the statement that Artsakh has a future within Azerbaijan, Harutyunyan answered. “Do not ask political questions.”