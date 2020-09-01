Does Armenia officially recognize Lukashenko as legitimate president of Belarus? – Panorama

Armenia highly hopes that the circumstance in Belarus will be dealt with quietly, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated in an interview with Interfax on Monday.

To the press reporter’s remark that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pertained to power as an outcome of a “velvet”, non- violent transformation in 2018 and now it ends up that Armenia supports the Belarusian leader, the minister stated: “There is no doubt that the key to handling the difficult situation is in the hands of the people of Belarus. Armenia has passed its own path and it isn’t right to draw parallels between them. Yes, there can be some shared criteria, but in general, we have two different situations. The most important thing is to understand and acknowledge that it’s for the people of Belarus to resolve the issue. We strongly hope that the situation will be resolved peacefully.”

Asked whether Armenia officially acknowledges Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus, Mnatsakanyan stated that Pashinyan has actually praised the president of Belarus.

“We will follow how the people of Belarus will resolve this problem. We intend to work with Belarus in all directions, both on bilateral and international platforms,” he included.