Does Anyone Remember Other First Ladies Getting Media Book Push Like Michelle Obama?

I’ve by no means seen the media push a memoir of a First Lady like they’ve with Michelle Obama.

Not one of many earlier First Ladies obtained this a lot free consideration over ONE ebook. Not even Jackie Kennedy, who was liked, revered, admired, and worshipped didn’t get this a lot love from the media.

NOTHING SPECIAL ABOUT MICHELLE

She’s the boss. She’s all the time been the boss in her marriage. She was by no means a shrinking violet, you possibly can greatest consider that. Barack simply nods his head and takes orders. As far as giving up her profession, there are many ladies who’re each mom and dealing profession professionals, so what she’s pushing isn’t on the high of the chain.

One would suppose Michelle wrote the sequel to the Bible with the gross sales she has had because it got here out two years in the past and there have now been quite a few reprints of this ebook in numerous types, hardcover, paperback, autographed, field set. Why? I skimmed it and there’s nothing notably informative or particular about this ebook. It’s a ebook.

As an impartial conservative voter, I bear in mind then-candidate Barack Obama’s marketing campaign motto, in 2008, as “it’s time for change” and the very first thing he tells congress is “we have to tighten our belts.”

REMEMBER THOSE SAFARI PICTURES?

When they obtained within the White House, Michelle promptly began taking unnecessarily extravagant holidays, along with her mom in tow, to the tune of over 150+ million {dollars} in taxpayer cash. I by no means heard the phrase “it’s time for change” or “we have to tighten our belts” come out of Barack Obama’s mouth ever once more.

Obama’s presidency was as damaging as a tsunami and it nearly destroyed the nation. Fortunately, he didn’t get the prospect to complete us off. Hillary Clinton couldn’t get it performed for him and now he’s seeking to Biden to proceed his agenda of open borders, larger medical prices, larger taxes, extra division, and so on.

Let’s cease the tide from coming in once more.

Obama did nothing however divide our nation and because of this President Trump was elected. That’s what Democrats do greatest, divide relatively than unite. Obama and his minions spied on Trump and I hope the Durham report uncovers each single unlawful act Obama allowed to occur.

LET’S FAST FORWARD TO THINGS HAPPENING TODAY

Frontline employees are struggling and risking their lives to avoid wasting individuals. The police that the Obamas trashed are risking their lives throughout this pandemic; then we’ve got to take heed to Obama’s battle with infertility in her ebook. BOOHOO.

Celebrities are saying ‘look at me’ throughout this pandemic once we needs to be trying on the frontline employees.

