dodocool WiFi Range Extender, 1200Mbps WiFi Repeater 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster with Ethernet Port, Support WPS One Button Easy Setup to Coverage WiFi Dead Zones(AP/Repeater Mode)



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 19:35:47 UTC – Details)

Product Description

End WIFI DEAD ZONES



dodocool WiFi Extender is compatible with any router or access point, making it easy to expand and strengthen your network in 2.4, eliminate dead spots in rooms with weak WiFi coverage with our WiFi range extender, boost your existing network range, delivering WiFi up to 1200 Mbps. this WiFi repeater is small and discreet, easily blending into your home decor.

System requirements:

100-240V~ socket

The WLAN client must support at least the WPA encryption standard.

WLAN access point and the WLAN client with automatic IP address assignment (DHCP)

The network name (SSID) of the WLAN access point must be set to “visible”.

Packing List:

1 x 1200Mbps WiFi Repeater

1 x RJ-45 Ethernet cable

1 x Quick Installation Guide

Specifications ：



Material: ABS PC

Color: White

Rated voltage: AC100-240V

Frequency bands: 2.4GHz&5GHz

Antenna form factor: 2 x Integrated antennas

Mode: AP / Repeater Mode

Speed: Up to 1200Mbps

Port: 1 * 10/100Mbps LAN ports

Button: 1 * Reset/WPS/* Power on/off

Standard: Comply with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards

Wireless security: Support Wireless security with WPA2, WPA, and WEP(128/64 bit).

Certificate: CE, FCC, and RoHS

Item size: Approx. 12.1 * 8.5 * 7.6 cm (L * W * H)

Item weight: Approx. 255g

WPS/Reset Button:

WPS function: Press WPS/Reset button 2-6 seconds, repeater WPS function will be activated, you can connect it with WiFi router by WPS.

Reset function: Press WPS/Reset button for more than 10 seconds then release it, the signal LED will be off. When the signal LED turns on again, it means repeater is reset successfully.

10/100Mbps RJ45 LAN port:

-In repeater mode, it is used to connect to a computer or an IPTV STB.

-In AP mode, it is used to connect to your wired router to provide WiFi for other.

LED Indicator：



Power：

Solid on：The repeater connected to a power source properly.

Power：

Off：The repeater is not powered on.

WPS：

Solid on：A WPS connection has been established.

WPS：

Blinking：A WPS connection is being established.

WPS：

Off: The WPS connection is not activated.

Signal:

Green: The repeater has connected to your existing WiFi router on proper position, it will blink if there is any data transmission.

Signal:

Yellow: The repeater is too far away from the WiFi router, relocate the repeater closer to the router, it will blink if there is any data transmission.

Signal:

Red: The repeater doesn’t connect to the WiFi router.

Network extender delivers blazing-fast dual-band Wi-Fi across your home for 4K streaming and gaming in any room.

Easy to install and move, the range extender enables you to expand your Wi-Fi and connect any wired device, such as your Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Mac, to powerful Wi-Fi with the available Gigabit Ethernet port for boosted speed and performance.

♥ [360º Full Coverage Wifi Dead Zone] This Wifi extenders signal booster can extend your existing wifi to hard-to-reach areas, providing strong and reliable networks easily boosted to any unreachable spots for your home or office.

♥ [Super Speed and Stable Performance] dodocool wifi boosters with an ethernet port and Dual-band External Antennas (2.4GHz + 5GHz) to delivers a combined transmission rate of up to 1200Mbps for the house. Brings you a better streaming and online gaming experience.

♥ [Wireless Security] Multi-level wireless encryption options Wifi repeater prevent unauthorized access and protect your important data. Support the choice of a variety of wifi encryption, such as WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK secure type, enable wireless security.

♥ [Universal Compatibility] This wifi range extender works with all 802.11n/g/b/ac standard any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with WiFi, support repeater, and AP mode for different networking demands. perfectly compatible with existing wireless terminal devices. Switchable AP mode can connect to a wired network and convert the wired Internet to wireless.

♥ [Easy Setup by One Button] Pressing the WPS button both on the wifi booster and router, you can get the extender started working mode in seconds. Easily set up via browser website based configuration in most devices, including a smartphone(iOS/Android) or PC.