Dodgers Suspend Pitching Prospect Edwin Uceta

The Dodgers have actually suspended right-hander Edwin Uceta for breaching the group’s security procedures at its alternate training website, according to press reporter Francys Romero (Twitter link). Specifically, Uceta broke the club’s COVID-19 guidelines, Jorge Castillo of theLos Angeles Times tweets Uceta is presently back to his native Dominican Republic to wait for the next action in the disciplinary procedure.

Originally signed as a global totally free representative in 2015, Uceta is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 26th-best prospect in the Los Angeles farm system. The 22-year-old has a 3.73 AGE, 3.45 K/BB rate, and 9.8 K/9 over 331 minors innings, none above the Double- A level. Uceta has actually begun 66 of 76 profession video games and MLB Pipeline’s searching report explains him as “a potential No. 4 starter,” though “because he lacks physicality and power stuff, Uceta has to keep proving himself as a starter at each level.”

Between his minors performance history and his addition on the Dodgers’ 60-man gamer swimming pool prior to the start of Summer Camp, Uceta aimed to have a great chance at making his MLB launching in 2020. However, Castillo kept in mind that Uceta was put on the hurt list early in camp for undefined factors. That would appear to mean some kind of coronavirus-related lack, especially now provided the …