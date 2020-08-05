Dodgers Promote Zach McKinstry – MLB Trade Rumors

The Dodgers have actually promoted utilityman Zach McKinstry to the active lineup, per a club statement. He’ll take the lineup area of southpaw Victor Gonzalez, who was optioned down.

It’s rather an accomplishment for the 25- year- old McKinstry, who got in the expert ranks as a 33 rd- round draft choice back in2016 He’ll offer the Dodgers yet another flexible position gamer to plug in as video game circumstances require.

McKinstry certainly wasn’t viewed as a considerable possibility when he was chosen out of Central Michigan, where he revealed outstanding contact capability and plate discipline however little in the method of power. That profile moved in 2015, as he kipped down a cumulative.300/.366/.516 batting line with 19 long balls over 479 plate looks in between the Double- A and Triple- A levels.