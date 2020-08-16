Dodgers Place Will Smith On 10-Day IL, Promote Keibert Ruiz

The Dodgers have actually put catcher Will Smith on the 10-day hurt list due to neck swelling. Top capturing possibility Keibert Ruiz has actually been remembered from the Dodgers’ alternate training website and remains in line to make his Major League launching.

Smith’s neck concerns resulted in an early exit from the Dodgers’ 6-0 win over the Padres last Wednesday, though the issue at first emerged after a crash with Fernando Tatis Jr. over a week back. The injury does not appear excessively severe, as supervisor Dave Roberts informed MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick and other press reporters the other day that Smith was sensation “not pain, but really the stiffness moving his head side to side,” yet an IL stint will enable the catcher to totally recuperate and likewise enable Los Angeles to include depth behind the plate. Ruiz will sign up with Austin Barnes as the only catchers on the active lineup, and offered Ruiz’s capacity, it’s reasonable to question if L.A. will provide him a strong quantity of playing time.

Ruiz has actually been a routine on top-100 possibility lists for the last 3 seasons, going into 2020 ranked 73rd by MLB Pipeline, 79th by Baseball Prospectus, 81st by Baseball America, and 91st byFangraphs The 22-year-old has actually struck.299/.351/.420 over 1580 profession plate looks in the minors, though he just has 40 Triple- A plate looks to his credit. The absence of …