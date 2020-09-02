Dodgers Place Justin Turner On 10-Day IL

The Dodgers revealed that they have actually put 3rd baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day hurt list, retroactive toAug 29, with a left hamstring pressure. They triggered infielder Edwin Rios and left-hander Alex Wood (post) from the IL in other relocations.

The Dodgers have actually gone without Turner considering that he left their video game versus the Rangers last Friday with the injury. Hamstring issues can typically cause prolonged lacks, though handle r Dave Roberts has actually stated Turner just suffered a “low-grade” pressure.

The filled Dodgers, owners of baseball’s finest record, must have the ability to continue without Turner for nevertheless much time he misses out on, however they’ll certainly desire him healthy when the playoffs roll around. The 35-year-old has actually delighted in yet another premium season, having actually slashed.282/.384/.410 with a set of crowning achievement in 138 plate looks.

With Turner on the rack for the previous couple of days, the Dodgers have actually counted on Max Muncy to man the hot corner. Muncy left to a rough start this season, however his production has actually trended in the best instructions of late. Rios might likewise be a choice at 3rd, where he has actually seen action in 5 video games this year. He came out of evictions rapidly this year prior to landing on the IL onAug 17 with a left hamstring pressure of his own.