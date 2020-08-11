Dodgers Outright Terrance Gore – MLB Trade Rumors

The Dodgers have outrighted outfielder Terrance Gore, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register tweets. He had recently been designated for assignment.

Gore will remain in the Dodgers’ 60-man player pool. He will remain available to the team if and when there’s another opportunity at the MLB level.

In addition to potential fill-in duty, Gore could be a late-season or postseason option. He’s a fleet-footed, highly regarded fielder who hasn’t been allowed to swing the bat much at the MLB level. Gore has appeared in each of the past seven campaigns, logging forty stolen bases and just 77 plate appearances (including two this year with L.A.).