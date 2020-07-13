Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19

Jansen said his wife, Gianni, and 7-year-old daughter Natalia tested positive, but that his first test was negative. A day later, that he also tested positive. The couple has another son, Kyrian, who turns 2 in August. The family has been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles.

Jansen said that he’s “doing great and better now.”

“It is real,” he said of the worldwide pandemic. “Everyone in the world, take it serious. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, trust me, it happens so fast. Once my son got it, I’ve seen how fast it can spread. We tried to do everything, but we all got it in the house.”

Jansen said he didn’t consider opting out of the 60-game season despite the fact that he has had heart problems in the past. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a heart ablation procedure after that he was first identified as having irregular heartbeat issues seven years early in the day.

“I always wanted to play, I love this game. I want to do it for the fans,” the 32-year-old reliever said.

Jansen didn’t report for the team’s first official workout on July 3. At the full time, manager Dave Roberts said he couldn’t say why.

“He looks like he’s in good shape. I know he’s thrilled to death to be back with his teammates,” Roberts said Sunday. “When one of your own is affected by something then certainly it hits home more. It makes us even more conscious.”

However, Roberts said, Jansen would not be treated any differently as a result of having herpes.

Jansen said that he expects to be ready for the summer season opener July 23 in the home against the San Francisco Giants.