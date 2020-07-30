Dodgers’ Joe Kelly’s suspension leads to intense reaction on social media

DODGERS’ JOE KELLY SUSPENDED 8 GAMES FOR BUZZING, MOCKING ASTROS

It’s worth keeping in mind that Kelly was on the Boston Red Sox throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Red Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 American League Championships Series on the method to their own World Series title. Boston was likewise punished for its own unfaithful plan throughout that season.

Regardless, feelings were running high on Twitter.

Benches would clear throughout Los Angeles’ 5-2 triumph over Houston on Tuesday night thanks to pitches tossed from Joe Kelly of the Dodgers towards Astros batters.

Kelly buzzed the heads of Bregman and Correa in the 6th inning. He tossed behind Bregman to trigger a walk and his pitch to Correa was over his head. Kelly, nevertheless, rejected that he intentionally tossed at the Astros’ heads.

“No. When I was with the Red Sox we beat them in ’18,” he stated. “It’s one of those things that I pitch competitively. With no fans here, it’s easy to hear some stuff (from the opposing dugout) … there’s something they apparently didn’t take too kind to.”

Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts, who was suspended for a video game, was likewise uncertain.

“I really don’t know, to be quite honest,” he stated. “I know he got behind Bregman 3-0 and lost a fastball. I really don’t think there was intent behind that. I think those guys took a little bit of offense. Even the one to Correa that was a breaking ball that just backed up.”

Astros supervisor Dusty Baker stated Kelly was chirping Correa however absolutely nothing was stated to provoke the pitcher.

“What really enraged everybody … is when he told him: ‘Nice swing b—h’” Baker stated. “What are you supposed to do then?”

Baker included: “We didn’t say anything. We don’t start nothing. But we don’t take nothing, either.”

Kelly has actually chosen to appeal the suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.