Dodgers Call Up Gavin Lux

The Dodgers have actually remembered infielder Gavin Lux as much as their Major League lineup, the group revealed. Right- hander Mitch White has actually been optioned to the group’s alternate training website to make lineup area.

Lux is making a fast go back to the L.A. lineup simply 2 days after making a one-game cameo as the 29th male in a doubleheader versus theGiants That only video game (which saw Lux go 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts) was the star possibility’s only little MLB action this season, as he has actually invested the remainder of the year at the Dodgers’ alternate training website.

It stays to be seen if this promo will stick, or if Lux might be on something of a routine shuttle bus in between the Dodgers’ active lineup and taxi team. Manager Dave Roberts suggested previously this month that Lux would not be contacted unless the group was prepared to provide him daily playing time, and it’s possible a more routine function might emerge offered the status ofJustin Turner The veteran 3rd baseman left last night’s game with a hamstring issue that Roberts hoped was just a cramp, though more will not be understood up until Turner goes through additional tests today.

Should Turner need a stint on the hurt list, the Dodgers might shuffle their infield by offering third-base at-bats to any of Max Muncy, Enrique Hernandez, or Chris Taylor, hence …