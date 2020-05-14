Dodgers’ Alex Wood takes issue with Mark Teixeira over MLB’s reported revenue-share plan

Teixeira stated in an interview on ESPN Radio earlier this week that he would “rather make pennies on the dollar and give hope to people and play baseball than not make anything and lose an entire year of their career.” He added that the deal wasn’t “that crazy” given the circumstances on the planet.

Wood, who was going to make $Four million if the coronavirus pandemic had not occurred, responded to the retired participant’s remarks in a tweet.

“I refuse to judge someone I don’t really know off of one comment but damn this statement is just so stupid lol,” he wrote.

MLB house owners’ proposal to start out the season reportedly consists of asking gamers to comply with a 50-50 income break up. Should the gamers comply with the plan, spring coaching may begin in June and the primary pitch of the common season could come on Fourth of July weekend.

The gamers already agreed to a deal in March that will give them prorated salaries based mostly on what number of video games are performed in 2020.

Major League Baseball didn’t embrace an financial proposal throughout its first spherical of conferences with the gamers’ union on phrases to start out the season.

Baseball’s reported plan would minimize the bills of groups frightened about taking part in in ballparks with out followers as a result of pandemic. The union, nonetheless, views income sharing as a wage which has stated it could by no means comply with.

The common MLB wage if the season began on time is $4.Four million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.