Dodgers Activate Will Smith From IL

11:08 am: Smith has actually been triggered from the IL, the group revealed. Ruiz was optioned to the alternate training website to clear lineup area.

9:27 am: Dodgers catcher Will Smith is most likely to come back from the hurt list and begin behind the plate in this afternoon’s video game versus the Rockies, supervisor Dave Roberts informed press reporters (including Ken Gurnick of MLB.com) last night. The 25-year-old effectively captured a bullpen session the other day, Gurnick includes.

Assuming he is undoubtedly triggered today, it ‘d produce a short lack. Smith went on the rack recently with (apparently small) neck swelling. In the interim, Austin Barnes has actually gotten the lion’s share of starts behind the plate, with leading possibility Keibert Ruiz getting his very first couple video games of major league action. The return of Smith, owner of a profession.243/.338/.545 line (128 wRC+) over his very first 237 MLB plate looks, just extends a lineup that has actually been amongst the very best in baseball this season.

In his piece, Gurnick likewise supplies updates on a handful of other hurtDodgers Most significantly, left-hander Alex Wood and corner infielder Edwin Ríos are considering returns of their own within the next week approximately.