Dodgers Activate Clayton Kershaw – MLB Trade Rumors

The Dodgers have actually formally triggered LHP Clayton Kershaw ahead of today’s video game, the groupannounced Right- hander Mitch White has actually been optioned to develop an area on the active lineup. Kershaw is set to take the mound for the Dodgers this afternoon versus the Diamondbacks.

Kershaw will make his season launching after missing his arranged Opening Day start due to back tightness. He’ll be a prompt addition to the Dodgers’ rotation not long after Alex Wood was required to the 10- day hurt list with a shoulder concern.

The 3- time Cy Young Award winner is entering his age-32 season and is coming off a 2019 project that saw his end- of- year AGE climb above 3.00 for the very first time considering that his novice year in2008 It’s a testimony to Kershaw’s large supremacy throughout his prime, and we should not forget that even a somewhat lower variation of Kershaw is still among the very best pitchers in baseball.

Last year, he gathered a 8th- location Cy Young surface after notching 189 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings of work. As mentioned, he ended up with a 3.03 AGE (a profession year for lots of pitchers), and his 2.1 BB/9 was the greatest it’s been considering that 2012.