Documents show California officials were notified of oil sheen 12 hours before leak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency as a major oil spill threatens the southern California coastline. As much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked into the Pacific Ocean. CNN’s Camila Bernal reviewed documents showing that there were reports of an oil sheen more than 12 hours before the company Amplify Energy reported this spill and now there are new questions about when the leak first started.

